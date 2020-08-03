See All Plastic Surgeons in Aurora, CO
Dr. Jonathan Sollender, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Sollender, MD

Dr. Jonathan Sollender, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They completed their fellowship with Integris Baptist Medical Center Program/ Presbyterian Hospital

Dr. Sollender works at Aurora Plastic Surgery in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sollender's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora Plastic Surgery PC
    1411 S Potomac St Ste 310, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 695-4369

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 03, 2020
    I saw Dr. Sollender for arthritis in my thumbs, he was very caring and knew what was the best treatment for me. He was cautious and recommended PT before surgery. I definitely would recommend him.
    — Aug 03, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Sollender, MD
    About Dr. Jonathan Sollender, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881695195
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Integris Baptist Medical Center Program/ Presbyterian Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Sollender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sollender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sollender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sollender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sollender works at Aurora Plastic Surgery in Aurora, CO. View the full address on Dr. Sollender’s profile.

    Dr. Sollender has seen patients for Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sollender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sollender. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sollender.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sollender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sollender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

