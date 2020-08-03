Dr. Jonathan Sollender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sollender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Sollender, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Sollender, MD
Dr. Jonathan Sollender, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They completed their fellowship with Integris Baptist Medical Center Program/ Presbyterian Hospital
Dr. Sollender works at
Dr. Sollender's Office Locations
Aurora Plastic Surgery PC1411 S Potomac St Ste 310, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 695-4369
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sollender?
I saw Dr. Sollender for arthritis in my thumbs, he was very caring and knew what was the best treatment for me. He was cautious and recommended PT before surgery. I definitely would recommend him.
About Dr. Jonathan Sollender, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1881695195
Education & Certifications
- Integris Baptist Medical Center Program/ Presbyterian Hospital
- Baylor University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sollender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sollender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sollender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sollender has seen patients for Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sollender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sollender speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sollender. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sollender.
