Dr. Somers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Somers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Somers, MD
Dr. Jonathan Somers, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Bannockburn, IL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Somers' Office Locations
NorthShore Cardiovascular Institute2151 Waukegan Rd # 100, Bannockburn, IL 60015 Directions (847) 570-2868
NorthShore Cardiovascular Institute9650 Gross Point Rd # 4900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 864-3278
NorthShore Cardiovascular Institute1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2868
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Somers and his Staff PA took care of me, a 78 yr old physician with an MI. They did perfect Surgery for my heart muscles and valves. After Rehab, I continued to do the Medical work that I loved and my heart never gave me a single complaint. NOW, 7+ years later, I still enjoy my life and work. No complaints. Thanks to Dr Somers excellence!
About Dr. Jonathan Somers, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1376657643
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Brown U-Affl Hosp|Rhode Island Hospital
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Somers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Somers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Somers has seen patients for Maze Procedure, Aneurysm and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Somers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Somers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somers.
