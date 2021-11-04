Overview of Dr. Jonathan Somers, MD

Dr. Jonathan Somers, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Bannockburn, IL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Somers works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Bannockburn, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL and Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Maze Procedure, Aneurysm and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.