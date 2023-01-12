Dr. Jonathan Sommerville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommerville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Sommerville, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Sommerville, MD
Dr. Jonathan Sommerville, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Sommerville works at
Dr. Sommerville's Office Locations
-
1
Drs Bellantoni and Gotzmann PA520 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 301, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-4300
-
2
Susquehanna Obstetrics Gynecology and Nurse Midwifery308 N Union Ave, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Directions (410) 939-3121
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sommerville?
Dr. Sommerville was very calming. I was having very acute issues and I was able to get an appointment and treatment based on my needs. I was very grateful.
About Dr. Jonathan Sommerville, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1841273521
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sommerville has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sommerville accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sommerville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sommerville works at
Dr. Sommerville has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sommerville on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommerville. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommerville.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommerville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommerville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.