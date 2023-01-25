See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Jonathan Sorelle, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jonathan Sorelle, MD

Pain Management
4.4 (257)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Sorelle, MD

Dr. Jonathan Sorelle, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Universidad de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Desert View Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Sorelle works at The Minimally Invasive Hand Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Release, Trigger Finger Release and De Quervain's Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Sorelle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Minimally Invasive Hand Institute
    9080 W Post Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 623-4104
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert View Hospital
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Release
Trigger Finger Release
De Quervain's Release
Carpal Tunnel Release
Trigger Finger Release
De Quervain's Release

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Hand Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 257 ratings
    Patient Ratings (257)
    5 Star
    (212)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sorelle?

    Jan 25, 2023
    All the doctors and staff are all very helpful, kind,and knowledgable!!! I would recommend this surgical center and doctor too anyone with hand problems! Thank you Dr. Sorelle and support staff.
    Pamela P. — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Sorelle, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Sorelle, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sorelle to family and friends

    Dr. Sorelle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sorelle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Sorelle, MD.

    About Dr. Jonathan Sorelle, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427150903
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCONN/Yale Combined Hand Surgery Fellowship|Uconn/Yale Combined Hand Surgery Fellowship At Hartford Hospital In Hartford, Ct
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St. Elizabeth Health Center In Youngstown, Oh
    Residency
    Internship
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad de Guadalajara
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Sorelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sorelle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sorelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sorelle works at The Minimally Invasive Hand Institute in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Sorelle’s profile.

    Dr. Sorelle has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Release, Trigger Finger Release and De Quervain's Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    257 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorelle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jonathan Sorelle, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.