Overview of Dr. Jonathan Sorelle, MD

Dr. Jonathan Sorelle, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Universidad de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Desert View Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Sorelle works at The Minimally Invasive Hand Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Release, Trigger Finger Release and De Quervain's Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.