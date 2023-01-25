Dr. Jonathan Sorelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Sorelle, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Sorelle, MD
Dr. Jonathan Sorelle, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Universidad de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Desert View Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Sorelle's Office Locations
The Minimally Invasive Hand Institute9080 W Post Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 623-4104Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert View Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
All the doctors and staff are all very helpful, kind,and knowledgable!!! I would recommend this surgical center and doctor too anyone with hand problems! Thank you Dr. Sorelle and support staff.
About Dr. Jonathan Sorelle, MD
- Pain Management
- English, Portuguese, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1427150903
Education & Certifications
- UCONN/Yale Combined Hand Surgery Fellowship|Uconn/Yale Combined Hand Surgery Fellowship At Hartford Hospital In Hartford, Ct
- St. Elizabeth Health Center In Youngstown, Oh
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Universidad de Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorelle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorelle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sorelle using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sorelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorelle has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Release, Trigger Finger Release and De Quervain's Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sorelle speaks Portuguese, Spanish and Tagalog.
257 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorelle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.