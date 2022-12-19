Overview of Dr. Jonathan Sorrel, MD

Dr. Jonathan Sorrel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Sorrel works at South Louisiana ENT & Facial Plastics in Mandeville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.