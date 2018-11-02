Dr. Jonathan Spanier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spanier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Spanier, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Spanier, MD
Dr. Jonathan Spanier, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Spanier's Office Locations
Tennessee Pediatrics5505 Edmondson Pike Ste 104, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 703-2530
Tennessee Pediatrics4720 Traders Way Ste 600, Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Directions (615) 703-2531
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Spanier, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1154351690
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
Tennessee Pediatrics
