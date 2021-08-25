Overview

Dr. Jonathan Spitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Spitz works at Rockwood Moran Prairie Fam Medical in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.