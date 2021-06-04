Dr. Jonathan Spivack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spivack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Spivack, MD
Dr. Jonathan Spivack, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carson Valley Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Renown Institute for Heart Health75 Pringle Way Ste 401, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-2970
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Upon moving to Reno, Dr. Spivak is the 3rd neurologist managing a stroke I had 3 years ago in the Bay Area. Dr. Spivak is exceptionally caring, meticulous and knowledgeable. He is certainly spirited with an uplifting contagious personality, a important trait for stroke patients. He cheered me up and it will be an honor to remain his patient
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Spivack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spivack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spivack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spivack has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spivack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Spivack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spivack.
