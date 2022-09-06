Dr. Jonathan Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Stein, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Stein, MD
Dr. Jonathan Stein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
- 1 1375 Kings Hwy, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 366-8000
Docs Urgent Care Inc.317 Foxon Rd, East Haven, CT 06513 Directions (203) 484-9333
Connvest Inc75 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 366-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stein was professional and personable. No issues after lasik or cataract surgery. Front desk staff could you a lesson in kindness.
About Dr. Jonathan Stein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881636793
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
