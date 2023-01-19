Dr. Jonathan Stieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Stieber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Jonathan R. Stieber, M.D.485 Madison Ave Fl 8, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 883-8868
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Stieber and staff has been remarkable. The office and patient rooms are clean and orderly. The staff is professional, from the doorman to the receptionists, to all the medical staff. All are easy to speak with and ensure that you understand everything that is involved in your case. Dr Stieber will patiently explain all options and is never in a hurry to perform surgery as the first fix. When it came time for my procedure, all involved made sure I was prepared for this and comfortable in our combined decision. Post-procedure, I feel better then ever and am very happy with my decision and the performance of Dr Stieber.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679772636
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- Monmouth Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stieber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stieber accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stieber has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stieber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stieber speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Stieber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stieber.
