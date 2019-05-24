Dr. Jonathan Stock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Stock, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Stock, MD
Dr. Jonathan Stock, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Stock's Office Locations
Phoenix2125 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 282-6108
Glendale5620 W Thunderbird Rd Ste C5, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 282-6107
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How come when I'm leaving a review i can't respond to the specific questions 4 alleged previous patients responded to? The 4 prior reviews are so counter to my personal experience as to be unbelievable. I would have given the Doctor and staff 5 stars across the board, and I am a tough grader.
About Dr. Jonathan Stock, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Hosp|Womack Army Hosp
- Womack Army Hosp
- MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stock has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stock. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.