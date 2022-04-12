Dr. Jonathan Stoehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Stoehr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Stoehr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Virginia Mason Bainbridge Island Medical Center1344 Wintergreen Ln NE Unit 100, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've worked with Dr. Stoehr for 18 months and find him engaged, concerned and caring. His support staff and the Virginia Mason staff are exceptional and supportive. Highly recommend
About Dr. Jonathan Stoehr, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1548476872
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoehr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoehr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stoehr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stoehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoehr has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoehr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoehr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoehr.
