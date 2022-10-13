Dr. Jonathan Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Stone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Stone, MD
Dr. Jonathan Stone, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Stone works at
Dr. Stone's Office Locations
Pain and Spine Consultants1420 W Baddour Pkwy Ste 110, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 703-2569
Pain and Spine Consultants1272 Dow St Ste B, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (629) 219-7569
Pain and Spine Consultants2602 Trotwood Ave Ste 100, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (629) 219-7568
Pain and Spine Consultants210 23rd Ave N Ste 302, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2570
Pain and Spine Consultants1805 Williamson Ct, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 703-2568
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was unsure he could help mom, going to consult with his colleagues first. However was honest, not concerned about time he spent in the room. Even asked if he could pray for mom. Never in my 55 years of life or mom's 74 yrs has this happened. He took mom's hand and said a long prayer for her. He knew we loved Jesus because I was singing to mom along with a song when he entered n told him we were having church, because I was trying to encourage her. Said his Dad also had Parkinson's like mom and he was very caring.
About Dr. Jonathan Stone, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1285600452
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Pittsburgh
- The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone works at
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
