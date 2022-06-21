Dr. Jonathan Sule Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sule Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Sule Sr, MD
Dr. Jonathan Sule Sr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.
Js Medical Diagnostics LLC3790 Old US 41 N Ste B, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 241-8811
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Sule is a very good neurologist. I used him for many years before he moved. I credit him with overcoming my severe neck and back issues from being rear ended in 2010. I think his practice grew so fast (because he was just that good) that some attention to detail slipped. He was relying on others due to his large practice. I think Glenda the front office person took over and destroyed his business with her terrible attitude. I called there to tell him about her and Glenda literally refused to let me talk to him. Had I not moved, I would have talked to him personally. I hope lessons were learned for all involved. BTW, he never pushed a pain pill on me. I used them until I could walk without them. He directed me to other doctors for surgery. I had many lower back steroid injections because they gave me the ability to move and NOT need a pain pill. I was always monitored carefully. I hope Dr. Sule sees this and knows he is a great doctor, I hope he gets that fresh start.
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Sule Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sule Sr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sule Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sule Sr has seen patients for Vertigo, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sule Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sule Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sule Sr.
