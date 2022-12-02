Overview

Dr. Jonathan Swetech, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Swetech works at Stephen M. Swetech, D.O. Medical Center, PC in Clinton Township, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.