Dr. Jonathan Swope, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Swope, DMD

Dr. Jonathan Swope, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. 

Dr. Swope works at Aspen Dental in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swope's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    6810 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 228-4045
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jonathan Swope, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831464148
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Swope, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swope has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swope.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

