Dr. Jonathan Sykes, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.2 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Sykes, MD

Dr. Jonathan Sykes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Roseville, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California Davis Medical Center

Dr. Sykes works at Roseville Facial Plastic Surgery in Roseville, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA and Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sykes' Office Locations

  1
    Sacramento Ear Nose & Throat
    2 Medical Plaza Dr, Roseville, CA 95661 (916) 773-0395
  2
    Uc Davis Medical Center
    2521 Stockton Blvd Ste 7200, Sacramento, CA 95817 (916) 734-5400
  3
    Roseville Facial Plastic Surgery
    5 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 100, Roseville, CA 95661 (916) 773-0395
  4
    The Roxbury Institute
    450 N Roxbury Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 (424) 274-2363
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Ultrasound
Hearing Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Carotid Ultrasound
Hearing Screening
Oral Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 15, 2019
    Dr. Skyes did an upper eyelid lift, rhinoplasty, chin implant and removed some moles for me. My eyes are perfect, my chin and nose are in proportion and you can't even see where I had the moles. Fantastic attention to detail, professional and compassionate, and fantastic and attentive staff.
    About Dr. Jonathan Sykes, MD

    Specialties
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1851377493
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of California Davis Medical Center
    Residency
    Northwestern U Mc
    Internship
    George Washington U
    Board Certifications
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
