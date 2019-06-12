See All Oncologists in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Jonathan Tammela, MD

Oncology
3.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Tammela, MD

Dr. Jonathan Tammela, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and French Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Tammela works at Mission Hope Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tammela's Office Locations

    Mission Hope Health Center
    1325 E Church St Ste 202, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 12, 2019
    So grateful for dr Tammela and office staff. He performed a full hysterectomy due to severe stage 4 endometriosis. I am now feeling great and they have been so helpful throughout the entire process. So glad my Gyn sent the referral to de tammela. Very talented Dr.
    MS in Shafter, CA — Jun 12, 2019
    About Dr. Jonathan Tammela, MD

    • Oncology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1265451058
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Marian Regional Medical Center
    • French Hospital Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Tammela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tammela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tammela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tammela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tammela works at Mission Hope Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tammela’s profile.

    Dr. Tammela has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tammela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Tammela. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tammela.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tammela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tammela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

