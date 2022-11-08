Dr. Jonathan Taylor, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Taylor, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Taylor, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gainesville, GA.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
-
1
Green Street Smiles615 Green St NW Ste 101, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 575-8571Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
I have seen Dr. Taylor two times for consultation. He was very knowledgeable and thorough. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jonathan Taylor, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1043732167
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Taylor using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.