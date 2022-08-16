Overview

Dr. Jonathan Taylor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Woman's Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.