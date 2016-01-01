Dr. Jonathan Terdiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terdiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Terdiman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Terdiman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.
Dr. Terdiman works at
Locations
UCSF Medical Center1701 Divisadero St Ste 120, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 502-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Terdiman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Sf Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terdiman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terdiman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terdiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terdiman works at
Dr. Terdiman has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terdiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Terdiman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terdiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terdiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terdiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.