Dr. Jonathan Thoens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Thoens, MD
Dr. Jonathan Thoens, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA.
Dr. Thoens works at
Dr. Thoens' Office Locations
Franciscan Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates at St. Michael1950 NW Myhre Rd # 3, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely amazing doctor. His kindness and compassion along with his bedside manner are beyond what I expected. As an RN, I would see Dr Thoens if I ever needed CV Surgery. Thank you Dr Thoens...I am forever grateful for you.
About Dr. Jonathan Thoens, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1861756223
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
