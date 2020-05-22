Overview of Dr. Jonathan Thomas, MD

Dr. Jonathan Thomas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at CHRISTUS St. Michael Rheumatology Clinic - Cowhorn Creek in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Sjögren's Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.