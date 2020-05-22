Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Thomas, MD
Dr. Jonathan Thomas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Christus Health Ark-la-tex5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd Ste 3205, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
He's great. Listens when you talk. Attentive to concerns I had. Not a long wait. Nurses very kind.
About Dr. Jonathan Thomas, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1043210149
Education & Certifications
- University Ark School Med
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Louisiana Tech University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Sjögren's Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
