Overview of Dr. Jonathan Thompson, MD

Dr. Jonathan Thompson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Highland Community Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at Cypress Pointe Pain Management, Covington, LA in Covington, LA with other offices in Slidell, LA and Hammond, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.