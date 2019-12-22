Overview of Dr. Jonathan Thompson, DPM

Dr. Jonathan Thompson, DPM is an Orthopedic Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Health System - Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.



Dr. Thompson works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire in Eau Claire, WI with other offices in Bloomer, WI and Chippewa Falls, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.