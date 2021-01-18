Dr. Jonathan Ticker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ticker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Ticker, MD
Dr. Jonathan Ticker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and South Shore University Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- South Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ticker surgically repaired my right rotator cuff and cleaned up my shoulder in June 2020. From my first appointment with him, he was polite and informative and patiently answered all of my questions. I have since regained full range of motion and am pain free. My experience has been only positive and I wouldn't hesitate to seek out his expertise if needed again. Thank you Dr. Ticker.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1891724290
- Center Sports Med and Rehab/U Pittsburgh
- Univ Of Pittsburgh Med Ctr, Orthopedic Surgery Ny & Presby Hp-Columbia Campus, Orthopedic Surgery
- Presby Hosp/Columbia Presby Med Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
