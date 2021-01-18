Overview of Dr. Jonathan Ticker, MD

Dr. Jonathan Ticker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Ticker works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Lynbrook, NY, Massapequa, NY, Merrick, NY, Rockville Centre, NY and Bohemia, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.