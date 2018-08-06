Overview of Dr. Jonathan Ting, MD

Dr. Jonathan Ting, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.



Dr. Ting works at IU Health Hospital Otolaryn in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.