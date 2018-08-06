Dr. Jonathan Ting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Ting, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Ting, MD
Dr. Jonathan Ting, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Ting's Office Locations
-
1
IU Health Hospital Otolaryn355 W 16th St Ste 3200, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-6673
-
2
IU Health North Medical Office Building11725 Illinois St Ste 275, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-4864
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ting and his staff are fantastic. Surgical skliss are top notch. He was part of the team that removed my pituitary adinoma. Had very little pain afterwards. Follow up appointments were great
About Dr. Jonathan Ting, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ting has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ting accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ting has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ting. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ting.
