Dr. Jonathan Torres, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.



Dr. Torres works at Morristown Medical Center Family Medicine in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Randolph, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.