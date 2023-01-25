Dr. Jonathan Tueting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tueting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Tueting, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Tueting, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED|University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Tueting's Office Locations
Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine2111 Ogden Ave, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 978-3800Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine1320 N Highland Ave Ste B, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 892-4286
Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine1100 W Veterans Pkwy Ste 1, Yorkville, IL 60560 Directions (630) 553-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
When your previously strong, all-important hands are failing, you need the best. Dr. Tueting is that person. He is a perfectionist. His plan and execution are simple and easy to understand compared to other doctors'. His staff is friendly, courteous and professional. And his 3 surgeries have left no scars. He will return form and function to your hands.
About Dr. Jonathan Tueting, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1386836435
Education & Certifications
- Buffalo Genl Hosp/SUNY Buffalo|Buffalo Spine & Sports Med|Hand and Shoulder Center of Western NY
- Hand & Shoulder Center of Western New York, Buffalo, New York, Hand & Shoulder, University of Buffalo, Buffalo, New York, Shoulder & Elbow
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics|University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics, Madison, Wisconsin, Orthopedic Surgery
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED|University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Tueting has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tueting accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Tueting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tueting has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Tueting. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
