Overview of Dr. Jonathan Tueting, MD

Dr. Jonathan Tueting, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED|University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Tueting works at Castle Orthopaedics/Sprts Med in Aurora, IL with other offices in Yorkville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.