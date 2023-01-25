See All Hand Surgeons in Aurora, IL
Dr. Jonathan Tueting, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.8 (123)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Tueting, MD

Dr. Jonathan Tueting, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED|University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.

Dr. Tueting works at Castle Orthopaedics/Sprts Med in Aurora, IL with other offices in Yorkville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tueting's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    2111 Ogden Ave, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 978-3800
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    1320 N Highland Ave Ste B, Aurora, IL 60506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 892-4286
  3. 3
    Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    1100 W Veterans Pkwy Ste 1, Yorkville, IL 60560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 553-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Copley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 123 ratings
    Patient Ratings (123)
    5 Star
    (116)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Melissa — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Jonathan Tueting, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    22 years of experience
    • 22 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1386836435
    • 1386836435
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Buffalo Genl Hosp/SUNY Buffalo|Buffalo Spine &amp; Sports Med|Hand and Shoulder Center of Western NY
    Residency
    • Hand &amp; Shoulder Center of Western New York, Buffalo, New York, Hand &amp; Shoulder, University of Buffalo, Buffalo, New York, Shoulder &amp; Elbow
    Internship
    • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics|University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics, Madison, Wisconsin, Orthopedic Surgery
    Medical Education
    • U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED|University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Tueting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tueting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tueting has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tueting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tueting has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tueting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    123 patients have reviewed Dr. Tueting. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tueting.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tueting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tueting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

