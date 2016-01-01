Overview of Dr. Jonathan Uecker, MD

Dr. Jonathan Uecker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Brighton, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Uecker works at Nystrom & Associates Ltd in New Brighton, MN with other offices in Baxter, MN, Maple Grove, MN and Iowa City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.