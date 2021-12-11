Overview

Dr. Jonathan Ungar, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Ungar works at Mount Sinai Doctors-Urgent Care in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.