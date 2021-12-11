Dr. Jonathan Ungar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ungar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Ungar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Ungar, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Ungar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Mount Sinai Medical Center - Westside Dermatology638 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 828-3280Wednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-6551Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ungar?
Superb clinician. Diagnosed well, thorough. Great follow up.
About Dr. Jonathan Ungar, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1154664530
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ungar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ungar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ungar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ungar works at
Dr. Ungar has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ungar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ungar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ungar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ungar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ungar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.