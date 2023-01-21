Dr. Jonathan Van Meter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Meter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Van Meter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Van Meter, MD is a Dermatologist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Louisville.
Dr. Van Meter works at
Locations
Warner And Van Meter Dermatology63 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste A, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 663-0400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thoroughly examination, always very professional, always comfortable with care given.
About Dr. Jonathan Van Meter, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville
- West Chester University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Meter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Meter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Meter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Meter works at
Dr. Van Meter has seen patients for Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Meter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Meter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Meter.
