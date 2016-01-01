Dr. Victor accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jonathan Victor, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Victor, MD
Dr. Jonathan Victor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Victor works at
Dr. Victor's Office Locations
Wcmc Lymphoma Myeloma520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 746-2340
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Healthfirst
About Dr. Jonathan Victor, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1316034481
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK HOSPITAL
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Victor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Victor works at
Dr. Victor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Victor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Victor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Victor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.