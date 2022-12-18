Overview of Dr. Jonathan Vigdorchik, MD

Dr. Jonathan Vigdorchik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Vigdorchik works at Steven B Haas MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.