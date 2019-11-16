Dr. Jonathan Vogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Vogel, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Vogel, MD
Dr. Jonathan Vogel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.
Dr. Vogel works at
Dr. Vogel's Office Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurology Chicago331 W Surf St Ste 6400, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 665-3275
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Just had my first visit with Dr Vogel. I have had symptoms from a concussion I had for several months now and was very worried. He put my mind at ease, gave me some suggestions to help me and made a follow-up visit. I was very worried but I feel much better since I've seen him and I feel I'm in really good hands. His staff was also really lovely.
About Dr. Jonathan Vogel, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104007533
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School Of Med
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Neurology
Dr. Vogel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vogel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vogel speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vogel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogel.
