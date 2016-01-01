Dr. Jonathan Waitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Waitman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Waitman, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Dr. Waitman works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Weight Control Program1165 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waitman?
About Dr. Jonathan Waitman, MD
- Obesity Medicine
- English
- 1396834461
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waitman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waitman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waitman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Waitman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waitman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.