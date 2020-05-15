Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Walker, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Walker, MD
Dr. Jonathan Walker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Walker's Office Locations
Neurotherapy Center of Dallas12870 Hillcrest Rd Ste 201, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 991-1153
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, accurate diagnosis., where others failed.
About Dr. Jonathan Walker, MD
- Neurology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1952309031
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
