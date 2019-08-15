Dr. Jonathan Waltuck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waltuck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Waltuck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Waltuck, MD
Dr. Jonathan Waltuck, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Waltuck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Waltuck's Office Locations
-
1
Emory Clinic Nephrology1365 Clifton Rd NE Bldg A, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-4366
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waltuck?
Very compassionate. Very easy to talk to and he listens to me. Discusses options and making sure I understand completely.
About Dr. Jonathan Waltuck, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1992714448
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waltuck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waltuck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waltuck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waltuck works at
Dr. Waltuck has seen patients for Arthritis, Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waltuck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Waltuck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waltuck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waltuck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waltuck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.