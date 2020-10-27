Dr. Jonathan Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Watson, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Watson, MD
Dr. Jonathan Watson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Watson's Office Locations
Skyline Orthopedics10811 W 143rd St Ste 150, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 405-8600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Watson helped see me through a tough recovery after a serious vehicle accident. I saw him regularly for follow up visits for over one year. He was compassionate and kept me fully informed of my treatment plan.
About Dr. Jonathan Watson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1285861435
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- University of Illinois, Chicago, IL
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- University Of Illinois--Champaign/Urbana
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Watson speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.