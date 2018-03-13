Overview of Dr. Jonathan Waxman, MD

Dr. Jonathan Waxman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Waxman works at Palm Beach Thoracic Surgery P.A. in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.