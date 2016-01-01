Overview of Dr. Jonathan Weinkle, MD

Dr. Jonathan Weinkle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Weinkle works at Squirrel Hill Health Center in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.