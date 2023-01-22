Dr. Jonathan Weinrach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinrach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Weinrach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Weinrach, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Weinrach works at
Locations
Weinrach Plastic Surgery10229 N 92nd St Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 634-6014Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
If you would have asked me 10 years ago if I would ever consider elective, cosmetic surgery, I would have answered with a very quick "No." I've always been relatively happy with my body and take care of myself. However, after having two children, I quickly learned there were things about my body that I couldn't change/get back to, no matter the amount of exercise or healthy eating I tried to sustain. Case in point, my breasts. They were large, heavy, droopy, and just uncomfortable. I've always been busty – but this was different. I went from having full bulb-shaped breasts to saggy bell-shaped breasts. After another agonizing summer in Phoenix of constant rashes, sweatiness, and again discomfort, I'd had enough. I consulted Dr. Weinrach at the suggestion of a friend that had received implants from him and was satisfied with the results. After my initial consultation and another to ask follow -up questions with my husband also present, he advised me that a lift was my best option.
About Dr. Jonathan Weinrach, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982674743
Education & Certifications
- Christus St Joseph Hospital
- Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency
- Loyola University Med Center
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinrach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinrach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Weinrach works at
Dr. Weinrach speaks Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinrach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinrach.
