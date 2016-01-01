Overview of Dr. Jonathan Weinstein, MD

Dr. Jonathan Weinstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Weinstein works at Neurology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.