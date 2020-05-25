Dr. Jonathan Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Weinstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Weinstein, MD
Dr. Jonathan Weinstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Medical City Frisco.
Dr. Weinstein's Office Locations
Frisco Womens Health5680 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 2700, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 668-8300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Medical City Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I will definitely recommend Dr. Jonathan Weinstein. I first visited Dr. office in Nov of 2019 when I found out that I had several fibroids. Visits to the office were pleasant. On my first visit Dr was friendly, professional and very knowledgeable. He explained all the options that were available in taking care of the fibroids. I felt comfortable speaking with him and he always gave me opportunities to ask questions. I have never done any surgeries before and I have never been hospitalized. Dr assured me that everything was going to be okay and in January of 2020 the procedure was done. All eight fibroids were successfully removed. The entire process was a great experience, I was provided written instructions of what I need to do before and after the surgery. Dr also visited me while I was at the hospital. The staff at Medical City Hospital in Frisco was also exceptional. It has been four months and I am doing great. Thank you dr!
About Dr. Jonathan Weinstein, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528154440
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Medical Center|University Of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.