Dr. Jonathan Weinstein, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Weinstein, MD

Dr. Jonathan Weinstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Medical City Frisco.

Dr. Weinstein works at Frisco Womens Health in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weinstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Frisco Womens Health
    5680 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 2700, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 668-8300
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
  • Medical City Frisco

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Vulvar Pain Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 25, 2020
    I will definitely recommend Dr. Jonathan Weinstein. I first visited Dr. office in Nov of 2019 when I found out that I had several fibroids. Visits to the office were pleasant. On my first visit Dr was friendly, professional and very knowledgeable. He explained all the options that were available in taking care of the fibroids. I felt comfortable speaking with him and he always gave me opportunities to ask questions. I have never done any surgeries before and I have never been hospitalized. Dr assured me that everything was going to be okay and in January of 2020 the procedure was done. All eight fibroids were successfully removed. The entire process was a great experience, I was provided written instructions of what I need to do before and after the surgery. Dr also visited me while I was at the hospital. The staff at Medical City Hospital in Frisco was also exceptional. It has been four months and I am doing great. Thank you dr!
    DT — May 25, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Weinstein, MD
    About Dr. Jonathan Weinstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1528154440
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maricopa Medical Center|University Of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
