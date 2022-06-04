Dr. Jonathan Weiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Weiser, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Weiser, MD
Dr. Jonathan Weiser, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Dr. Weiser's Office Locations
Practice3449 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 964-4113Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Weiser is Awesome! I love my results. I followed his directions and my recovery went great! I was up and moving the same day. Wanda and Lilly were awesome too!
About Dr. Jonathan Weiser, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104963958
Education & Certifications
- Ri Hospital Brown University
- Lincoln Med Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Weiser speaks Spanish.
