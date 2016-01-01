See All Ophthalmologists in Newburgh, IN
Dr. Jonathan Weyer, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Weyer, MD

Dr. Jonathan Weyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. Weyer works at Deaconess Clinic in Newburgh, IN with other offices in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weyer's Office Locations

    The Vision Care Center LLC
    4233 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 474-7116
    Deaconess Anesthesia Service At Dcdt
    421 Chestnut St, Evansville, IN 47713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 490-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
  • Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Paralytic Strabismus
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Paralytic Strabismus
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blepharoplasty
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Headache
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Trichiasis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Astigmatism
Blindness
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Contact Lens Treatment
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Esophoria
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Exotropia
Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Glaucoma Surgery
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Optic Neuritis
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Retinal Hemorrhage
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jonathan Weyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740442409
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Weyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weyer has seen patients for Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Weyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.