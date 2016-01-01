See All Oncologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Jonathan Whisenant, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Whisenant, MD

Dr. Jonathan Whisenant, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University Of California San Francisco and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.

Dr. Whisenant works at Utah Cancer Specialists - Salt Lake/Salt Lake Clinic in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Whisenant's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Cancer Specialists - Salt Lake/Salt Lake Clinic
    389 S 900 E Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 417-5359

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jonathan Whisenant, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861441974
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California San Francisco
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
    Internship
    • University Of Colorado Health Science
    Medical Education
    • University Of California San Francisco
