Dr. Jonathan Wilensky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilensky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Wilensky, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Wilensky, MD
Dr. Jonathan Wilensky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.
Dr. Wilensky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wilensky's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Prof Corp.1101 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilensky?
About Dr. Jonathan Wilensky, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1871576470
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilensky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wilensky using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wilensky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilensky works at
Dr. Wilensky has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Third-Degree Burns, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilensky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wilensky speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilensky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilensky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilensky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilensky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.