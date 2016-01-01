See All Plastic Surgeons in Escondido, CA
Dr. Jonathan Wilensky, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Escondido, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Wilensky, MD

Dr. Jonathan Wilensky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.

Dr. Wilensky works at Yale M. Kadesky, M.D. in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Third-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wilensky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Prof Corp.
    1101 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Third-Degree Burns
Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Third-Degree Burns

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Jonathan Wilensky, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1871576470
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Michigan Medical School
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jonathan Wilensky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilensky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wilensky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wilensky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wilensky works at Yale M. Kadesky, M.D. in Escondido, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wilensky’s profile.

Dr. Wilensky has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Third-Degree Burns, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilensky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilensky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilensky.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilensky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilensky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

