Dr. Winick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Winick, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Winick, MD
Dr. Jonathan Winick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They graduated from Columbia Presbyterian Medical College of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Winick works at
Dr. Winick's Office Locations
Bay Shore Office370 E Main St Ste 1, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (212) 434-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was on time, the office was clean. He listened, ordered tests and followed up immediately after test results to let me know everything was okay.
About Dr. Jonathan Winick, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1043262819
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Clinical Neurophysiology A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Neurology Beth Israel Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Bronx
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical College of Physicians and Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winick works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Winick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.