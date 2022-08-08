See All Neurologists in Bay Shore, NY
Dr. Jonathan Winick, MD

Neurology
2.0 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Winick, MD

Dr. Jonathan Winick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They graduated from Columbia Presbyterian Medical College of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Winick works at Long Island Neurology in Bay Shore, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Winick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Shore Office
    370 E Main St Ste 1, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 434-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke

Treatment frequency



Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 08, 2022
    He was on time, the office was clean. He listened, ordered tests and followed up immediately after test results to let me know everything was okay.
    Patient RLS — Aug 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jonathan Winick, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043262819
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Clinical Neurophysiology A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Neurology Beth Israel Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Bronx
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Presbyterian Medical College of Physicians and Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Winick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Winick works at Long Island Neurology in Bay Shore, NY. View the full address on Dr. Winick’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Winick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

