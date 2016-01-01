Dr. Jonathan Wise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Wise, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Wise, MD
Dr. Jonathan Wise, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Wise works at
Dr. Wise's Office Locations
Wise Ophthalmology Group P.A.3816 Hollywood Blvd Ste 101, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 963-4990
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Wise, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1588629794
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Ophthalmology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wise has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wise. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.